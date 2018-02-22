Magistrates in politics shdn't return - Grasso (3)

Rome
22/02/2018
Rome, February 22 - Magistrates who have political careers should not then return to the judiciary, leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Thursday. "A magistrate not only must be impartial but also must appear impartial," said Grasso, a former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. "If they decide to go into politics they must leave the role and function of magistrate, knowing that they cannot return to exercise those functions," he said.
