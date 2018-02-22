Talk to M5S if they agree our priorities - Grasso (3)

Rome, February 22 - The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party will talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement "if they agree to our priorities," LeU leader Pietro Grasso told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Thursday. "When the M5S has a clear policy and when they start to agree with our priorities of leftwing politics, from jobs to housing to university fees, then we may perhaps face a dialogue," said the former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. "I have no difficulty in talking with anyone," he said. "The M5S have a sort of genetic mutation and ever-changing ideas. They rode backwards on civil rights. They didn't show a sure policy on ius soli (migrant kids' citizenship). They said no to alliances and now they are making overtures".