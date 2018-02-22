Rome

Talk to M5S if they agree our priorities - Grasso (3)

But they have ever-changing ideas

Talk to M5S if they agree our priorities - Grasso (3)

Rome, February 22 - The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party will talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement "if they agree to our priorities," LeU leader Pietro Grasso told a Facebook-ANSA live forum Thursday. "When the M5S has a clear policy and when they start to agree with our priorities of leftwing politics, from jobs to housing to university fees, then we may perhaps face a dialogue," said the former national anti-mafia prosecutor and Senate Speaker. "I have no difficulty in talking with anyone," he said. "The M5S have a sort of genetic mutation and ever-changing ideas. They rode backwards on civil rights. They didn't show a sure policy on ius soli (migrant kids' citizenship). They said no to alliances and now they are making overtures".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Muore cadendo dall'aliscafo

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Incidente stradale, muore giovane messinese

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33