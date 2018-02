Pope Chile abuse envoy hospitalised

Rome, February 21 - The Vatican's top clerical sex abuse expert was hospitalised Tuesday night during his mission to assess evidence against Bishop Juan Barros, accused of witnessing and ignoring abuse by his spiritual mentor Father Fernando Karadima, the country's worst priestly predator. Charles Scicluna was operated on for an inflamed gall-bladder, hospital sources said. The Maltese archbishop is set to meet Karadima victims who the pope admitted he "wounded" by saying there was no evidence against Barros during his recent Chile trip. The pope was sent a letter detailing abuse by one of Karadima's victims. Scicluna, 58, will soon be on the mend, medical sources said.