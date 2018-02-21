3 girls held captive by burglars

Benevento

Near Benevento

Benevento, February 21 - Four masked and armed burglars held three girls captive as they robbed a doctor's home near the southern town of Benevento Tuesday night, local sources said Wednesday. The thieves first held the doctor's 16-year-old daughter and two 20-year-old friends of hers, and later the father and mother of one of the girls. They hit the mother over the head with a blunt instrument, police said, before fleeing with a haul that has not yet been valued. The burglary took place in the small town of Telesino.

