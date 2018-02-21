Brussels

Tajani asks Juncker for all EMA documents (3)

Even confidential ones

Brussels, February 21 - European Parliament President Antojio Tajani on Wednesday asked European Commission Presideent Jean-Claude Juncker for all documents, even confidential ones, on the Dutch bid for Amsterdam to be the location of the post-Brexit European Medicines Agency (EMA). Tajani said he needed "all the details" of the successful bid, which Italy is challenging on the grounds that Amsterdam is allegedly not ready to host the agency. Tajani asked for the documents in a "spirit of mutual cooperation" among EU institutions. The EP is set to send a delegation to Amsterdam to assess the readiness of the temporary office the Dutch have set up for the agency, which is moving from London after Brexit.

