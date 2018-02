Mafia not beaten says Grasso (3)

Rome, February 21 - The Sicilian Mafia is not beaten, former national anti-mafia prosecutor Pietro Grasso said Wednesday. Grasso, now leader of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, said "the mafia is not only history. "The mass-killing mafia of (the late Bernardo) Provenzano and (the late Totò) Riina may have been defeated thanks to police and prosecutors but Riina's recent death must constitute a reason for particular attention on the possibility of Cosa Nostra's strategic and decision-making central command structure being rebuilt". He said "criminal organisations of a Mafia type still today make their presence felt". Grasso was speaking at the presentation of the final report of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission.