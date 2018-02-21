Mother and daughter 'died of natural causes' (3)

Monza
21/02/2018
Monza, February 21 - A mother and daughter found dead earlier this month in their home near Monza died of natural causes and were not killed by their brother and uncle who is being probed for double homicide, forensic tests said Wednesday. Amalia Villa and Marinella Ronco, 85 and 52, were found dead in their flat at Ornago on February 10. Paolo Villa, 75, was placed under investigation for the suspected double murder. Forensic tests have revealed that they were not killed, at least not by a violent attack, sources said.
