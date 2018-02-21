Soccer: I'll leave Nantes if Italy calls says Ranieri (2)

Rome, February 21 - Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri said he would be prepared to leave the Ligue 1 club if the Italy job was offered to him. "Any Italian manager would like to train the national team," said the former Chelsea and Roma coach, who won a fairy-tale Premier league title with Leicester in 2016. Ranieri said he had a two-year contract with Nantes but "if I were to receive a call I would go to the chairman and ask him to leave the team". The Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) newly appointed commissioner, Roberto Fabbricini, said earlier this month that Ranierei was in the running for the spot left vacant when Gian Piero Ventura quit after the Azzurri went down to a shock defeat by Sweden and failed to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time in the history of the tournament. Fabbricini said others in the frame included Chelsea and former Italy boss Antonio Conte, former Inter boss Roberto Mancini and former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti, who have all ruled themselves out.