Man attacks wife and son, both fighting for lives

Man attacks wife and son, both fighting for lives (4)

Piacenza, February 21 - A 62-year-old man was arrested near Piacenza Wednesday on suspicion of hitting his 58-year-old wife and 23-year-old son on the head with a wrench leaving them critically injured, local sources said. The man, Aldo Silva, who was arrested at Castellarquato, allegedly attacked his relatives in the family home, police said. The victims were taken to Parma's Maggiore Hospital where they were said to be fighting fo their lives. The man allegedly attacked his son Marco while he was sleeping and then his wife Vilma Pighi when she was wakened by the young man's cries. The man was reportedly being monitored by social services. After striking his wife and son, the man shut himself up in a bathroom, killed the family dog, and left the gas on, sources said. The victims are said to be in "desperate" condition.

