FN militants try to get on TV talk show

Rome, February 21 - Militants from the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group on Tuesday night raided a TV studio trying to get on La7 political talk show Di Martedì, sources said Wednesday. The raid took place at about midnight when the show was broadcasting recorded footage and the cameras were off, sources said. The 20 or so FN activists left peacefully after talking with host Giovanni Floris. "We don't interview people we haven't invited," said Floris, "but the incident took place in a non-violent way. "After they voiced their views they agreed to be shown out".