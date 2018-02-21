Perugia

Man stabbed sticking up Power to the People posters (4)

37-yr-old not badly hurt

Man stabbed sticking up Power to the People posters

Perugia, February 21 - An Italian man was stabbed while sticking up posters for the tiny leftist Power to the People party for the March 4 general election in Perugia on Wednesday. The 37-year-old was not badly hurt, local sources said. The incident happened on the outskirts of the Umbrian city. Police are trying to reconstruct what happened, local sources said. They were called to the scene by an anonymous phone tip-off reporting a scuffle, sources said. The victim said he had been surrounded by a group of people and stabbed three times, while another man who was with him was hit on the head. Both men were treated in hospital and have already been discharged.

