Rome

Gentiloni essential for governability - Napolitano (3)

PM gets ISPI award in memory of Biancheri

Gentiloni essential for governability - Napolitano (3)

Rome, February 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has become essential for governability, former two-time Italian president and Life Senator Giorgio napolitano said Wednesday. Napolitano said Gentiloni "has become an essential point of reference for the near future and not only in the short term, for the governability and political stability of Italy." Napolitano was speaking at a ceremony where Gentiloni received the ISPI foreign affairs institute award in memory of former ISPI chief and ANSA President Boris Biancheri. It has been suggested that Gentiloni should stay on as premier if the March 4 general election is inconclusive, as the last polls indicated before a pre-election ban.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

di Giuseppe Mercurio

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

di Marco Bonardelli

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33