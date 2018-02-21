Gentiloni essential for governability - Napolitano (3)

Rome, February 21 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has become essential for governability, former two-time Italian president and Life Senator Giorgio napolitano said Wednesday. Napolitano said Gentiloni "has become an essential point of reference for the near future and not only in the short term, for the governability and political stability of Italy." Napolitano was speaking at a ceremony where Gentiloni received the ISPI foreign affairs institute award in memory of former ISPI chief and ANSA President Boris Biancheri. It has been suggested that Gentiloni should stay on as premier if the March 4 general election is inconclusive, as the last polls indicated before a pre-election ban.