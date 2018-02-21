Moro plaque defaced with swastikas (4)

Rome, February 21 - A stand for a Rome plaque commemorating slain Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro was defaced overnight with the slogan "death to the police" and two swastikas, local sources aid. The plaque stand is in Via Stresa on the outskirts of the Italian capital. According to sources, the plaque had been temporarily removed from the stand to be restored. Italy has seen an upsurge in neo-Fascist and racist incidents lately. Moro, a former premier, was assassinated by the Red Brigades leftist terrorists in 1978. The relatives of his bodyguards slain when he was abducted called the defacing of the plaque "a shameful act". "It is an insult for the many servants of the State who lost their lives to uphold democracy in this country," they said via their lawyer.