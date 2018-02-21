Rome

Moro plaque defaced with swastikas (4)

In Rome

Moro plaque defaced with swastikas (4)

Rome, February 21 - A stand for a Rome plaque commemorating slain Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro was defaced overnight with the slogan "death to the police" and two swastikas, local sources aid. The plaque stand is in Via Stresa on the outskirts of the Italian capital. According to sources, the plaque had been temporarily removed from the stand to be restored. Italy has seen an upsurge in neo-Fascist and racist incidents lately. Moro, a former premier, was assassinated by the Red Brigades leftist terrorists in 1978. The relatives of his bodyguards slain when he was abducted called the defacing of the plaque "a shameful act". "It is an insult for the many servants of the State who lost their lives to uphold democracy in this country," they said via their lawyer.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

di Giuseppe Mercurio

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

di Marco Bonardelli

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33