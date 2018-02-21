Rome

Don't want to take M5S 'refugees' - Salvini (3)

Comes out against Berlusconi offer

Don't want to take M5S 'refugees' - Salvini (3)

Rome, February 21 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he did not want to take in "refugees" from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), expelled because they broke political-cash repayment rules or because they are Freemasons. Salvini spoke after his centre-right ally Silvio Berlusconi said he was willing to welcome those expelled from the M5S as long as they signed up to the centre-right government programme after the March 4 general election. "I'm aiming to win following the centre-right programme, without taking in political exiles or refugees from the Five Stars," Salvini told a press conference at the Senate. "The (M5S) could have selected their candidates better before, it's the first case in history where they leave before they are elected," he said. The Freemason candidates and those who broke party repayment rules will be expelled if they are elected, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has v wed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

Scoperto l’esercito dei finti prof

di Eugenio Orrico

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

Operazione "Passo di Salto", ecco i nomi

di Giuseppe Mercurio

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

di Marco Bonardelli

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

«Vogliono che spacciamo per conto loro»

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Traffico di droga, 52 provvedimenti cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33