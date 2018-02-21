Rome

Di Maio leads 'unpresentable' party - Renzi (3)

'Ex-honest ones' says ex-premier and PD leader

Di Maio leads 'unpresentable' party - Renzi (3)

Rome, February 21 - Centre-left Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio was heading up a "party of unpresentables" for the March 4 general election. The ex-premier said: "Take group photos of the teams: on the one side the 'spread team' (centre right), on the other the Five Stars, which in this election has become the party of unpresentables, the ex-honest ones". Speaking on Radio capital, he said "Di Maio has become the leader of the party of unpresentables". The M5S has recently ejected several candidates because they broke a party rule on paying back political cash into a small-business fund, or they turned out to be Freemasons. Critics have said this and some legal cases have shown the M5S is less honest than it boasts. Renzi calls the centre right the 'spread' alliance because it was last in power when the Italy-German bond spread rocketed as Italy risked debt default, forcing three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to resign in 2011.

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

