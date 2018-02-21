EU 'severe' if Embraco State aid - Padoan (3)

Rome, February 21 - The European Union must be "severe" if Embraco's moving production from Italy to Slovakia involves State aid on the part of the eastern European country, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday. "I have great confidence in the competence and objectivity of (European Competition Commissioner Margrethe) Vestager," Padoan said. "If there is State aid (allowing low labour costs), as is possible, I expect the Commission to take severe measures" because State aid "is a serious violation of the internal market", he said. Vestager will give a press conference on the case later Wednesday. On Tuesday she promised Industry Minister Carlo Calenda she would be "intransigent". Whirlpool unit Embraco is shutting its plant employing 500 workers near Turin and offshoring the jobs to Slovakia.