Olympics: Goggia wins downhill (4)

PyeongChang, February 21 - Italy's Sofia Goggia won the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics Wednesday, making history with the first Olympic downhill gold for an Italian woman. It was Italy's third gold and ninth medal overall in PyeongChang. Goggia beat Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel into silver while pre-race favourite, US superstar Lindsay Vonn, came third for the bronze. "It was a perfect downhill," Goggia said after the race. "I feel lucky, a childhood dream has come true". Goggia beat Mowinckel by nine hundredths of a second and Vonn by 47 hundredths. Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted "a very great Sofia Goggia the first gold in our history in women's downhill #Italy".