Milan

Sala appeals to EU Audit Court on EMA (3)

Says has documents 'proving' bid fell short

Milan, February 21 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala on Tuesday appealed to the European Audit Court against the European Medicines Agency (EMA) being assigned to Amsterdam over Milan. He said he was in possession of documents which allegedly proved that Amsterdam had not met bid requirements in allegedly not being ready to host the agency after it leaves London after Brexit. "Today the Dutch government was forced to make public the acts it had filed away, and from this we understood that our suspicions were founded". Amsterdam says its temporary location for the EMA is adequate. Miln and the Italian government are appealing a November 20 tie-break lottery decision to assign the agency to the Dutch city over the Lombardy capital.

