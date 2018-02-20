Street person indicted for US student death in Rome (2)

Rome, February 20 - A 41-year-old Italian street person was indicted Tuesday for the manslaughter of a 19-year-old American student he allegedly pushed into the Tiber River in June 2016. Massimo Galioto's trial in the death of Beau Solomon was set to start May 8. The suspect has remained in pretrial custody even though the charges against him were downgraded form murder to manslaughter. Galioto allegedly pushed Solomon into the Tiber after a violent argument, causing him to drown. Solomon was in Rome for a five-week course at John Cabot University and disappeared at around 01:00 on July 1 after drinking with fellow students in a Trastevere pub. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student's body was found in the river the following Monday. Galioto reportedly admitted having an argument with the student, during which Solomon allegedly slipped over the embankment edge into the water. Galioto, who has a record for petty crime, then failed to raise an alarm and instead returned to his tent close to Ponte Garibaldi. Galioto denies the charges and says Solomon tripped and fell accidentally.