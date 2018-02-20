Fascist salute OK if commemorative - top court

Rome, February 20 - Giving a Fascist salute is all right if it is "commemorative" and non-violent, the supreme Court of Cassation ruled Tuesday. It is thus considered a free expression of thought rather than an assault on democratic values, the court said, acquitting two Brothers of Italy (FdI) supporters who gave the salute in Milan in 2014. They had been charged under an Italian law including such salutes as "complicity in Fascist demonstrations," which are criminally liable under a postwar law banning the apology of Fascism.