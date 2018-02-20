Son, friend get 18 yrs for killing couple (3)

Bologna
20/02/2018
Bologna, February 20 - A son and his friend were convicted and sentenced to 18 years in jail Tuesday for the premeditated murder in January 2017 of the boy's parents near Ferrara. The son, who was 16 at the time, and a friend aged one year older, were found guilty of murdering husband and wife Salvatore Vincelli and Nunzia Di Gianni on the night of January 9-10 that year. Prosecutors had requested 20 years. The double murder took place in the small town of Pontelangorino.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»
di Marco Bonardelli
Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online