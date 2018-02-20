Son, friend get 18 yrs for killing couple (3)

Bologna, February 20 - A son and his friend were convicted and sentenced to 18 years in jail Tuesday for the premeditated murder in January 2017 of the boy's parents near Ferrara. The son, who was 16 at the time, and a friend aged one year older, were found guilty of murdering husband and wife Salvatore Vincelli and Nunzia Di Gianni on the night of January 9-10 that year. Prosecutors had requested 20 years. The double murder took place in the small town of Pontelangorino.