Boy, 17, cut in face by schoolmate, 18 (4)

Teramo
20/02/2018
Teramo, February 20 - A 17-year-old boy of Moroccan origin was cut in the face by an 18-year-old Italian schoolmate after a row at a school near Teramo in Abruzzo on Tuesday. The alleged aggressor used a flick-knife, local sources said. The incident happened in a corridor of the ITIS school in Giulianova, just after students arrived at school, local sources said. The pair pushed and jostled each other before the knife came out, the sources said. Sources reported later that the pair had had a "violent" argument last Saturday. They were already spoiling for trouble when they came to school on Tuesday, the sources said. The alleged attacker has been cited for aggravated bodily harm and illegal possession of a banned knife.
