'Excluded' M5S in if sign programme says Berlusconi

Rome
20/02/2018
Rome, February 20 - Candidates ejected from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) can be part of a future centre-right government if they sign up to its programme, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday. "You never say no to those who say I'll sign up for your programme...although I don't think we'll need them because we'll have a majority" he said. "And whatever happens if we don't get a majority we'll go back to the polls with this electoral law," the three-time ex-premier and media magnate told Corriere.it when asked if the centre right would accept M5S candidates who have been ejected from the movement but are already candidates.
