Italian scales global yoga peaks

Cagliari
20/02/2018
Cagliari, February 20 - An Italian has scaled the global yoga peaks, becoming the first westerner to be named master of the Iyengar school. David Meloni from Quartu Sant'Elena in Sardinia, who a few years back was teaching in a pokey karate gym, now teaches the discipline in China, Taiwan and Brazil. Now based in Florence, Meloni tells ANSA: "Until three years ago there were four of us at the penultimate level. Now I'm the only one to have taken the exam of the top level, with the daughter of the master. "It was a great thrill, also because the master paid a lot of attention before giving the OK".
