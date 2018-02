Don't give in to 'psycho-dwarf', biased TV - Grillo (3)

Rome, February 20 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Tuesday "let's not give in to this stupid New Age made up of psycho-dwarfs (ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi) and biased TV news, because the perception of reality may be a subject for neurophysiology but it is not an advertisers' crime: the choice is always yours." Grillo launched the appeal on his blog where he said: "Mr Clean can continue with his magic tricks but deciding whether to fall for them again is your responsibility". Grillo, a standup comic, recently stepped aside form the M5S leadership in favour of premier candidate Luigi Di Maio.