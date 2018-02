NPLs fall to 64.4 bn - ABI (3)

Rome, February 20 - The Italian banking system's net non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 64.4 billion euros as of December 2017 compared to 65.9 billion a month previously, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Tuesday. ABI recalled that in December 2016 they amounted to 86.8 billion euros. This represented a fall of 25.8% in a year, ABI said.