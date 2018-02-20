Brussels

Markets less worried abt instability - Padoan (3)

Concerns 'less pressing' says econ min

Brussels, February 20 - Financial markets are less worried about instability stemming from the March 4 general election, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday. He said "the markets too are less worried, evidently because they rate the risk of instability as much lower than it might seem at a superficial reading," he said, answering a journalist's question. The (ECOFIN's) concerns have not risen, they have remained what they were a month ago, perhaps they are even less pressing", he said to a question on whether the jitters he spoke of a month ago had increased.

