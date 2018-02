Teachers say no to disabled girl on school trip

Milan, February 20 - Teachers at a school near Milan refused to bring a disabled girl on a school trip this week, La Repubblica reported Tuesday. The girl, suffering from the rare Smith Magenis Syndrome, was effectively barred from taking part by teachers at the Aldo Moro School in Saronno. Then the school called off the trip, to the Tuscan resort of Capalbio, saying "security conditions" were no longer in place.