Rome

Egypt 'necessary interlocutor' for Italy - intelligence (2)

Also to find Regeni culprits

Rome, February 20 - Egypt is "central in the geopolitical and regional-security dynamics and is a necessary interlocutor for our country, also to foster cooperation in finding those who (tortured and murdered Italian student) Giuliano Regeni," the annual intelligence report said Tuesday. Italian prosecutors suspect members of Egypt's security apparatus had a hand in the case of Regeni, who was killed two years ago. The Egyptian services have always denied playing a part. Italian and Egyptian prosecutors have been working on the case together but the Regeni family recently denounced a lack of progress in the case. photo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

