Gentiloni warns agst 'germs of subversion' (3)

Presenting annual intelligence report

Rome, February 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday warned that the "germs of subversion" could spread in Italy again. Presenting the annual report from Italy's intelligence services, he said "we must contrast the risks of internal radicalisation, with violent reactions to social unease and the violent practice of political extremism". He said "there is freedom to demonstrate and not to attack and the intelligence (community) is careful that these phenomena don't ever produce a resurgence of the germs of internal subversion." Gentiloni said "we must always keep our guard high, risks can never be taken as over once and for all".

