Duties and barriers wd be self-harming says Gentiloni (3)

Rome
20/02/2018
Rome, February 20 - Imposing import duties and trade barriers would be self-harming, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "We are the paladins of the opening of markets and against all forms of unilateral protectionism," he said. "Italy would be one of the countries in the world most damaged by protectionist dynamics, since we have a trade surplus of 47 billion euros, exporting everything: asking for duties and barriers would be harming ourselves," he said. "But we must protect our strategic assets," he added.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»
di Marco Bonardelli
Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online