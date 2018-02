Soccer: Lazio back to 4th after 2-0 win over Verona

Rome, February 20 - Lazio moved back above Inter into fourth in Serie A after beating lowly Verona 2-0 at the Olimpico with a Ciro Immobile double. Lazio have 49 points, one behind city rivals Roma on 50. Napoli are top on 66 and Juve second on 65. Immobile hadn't scored for six games but his brace extended his lead in the marksmen's standings with 22 strikes, ahead of Inter's Mauro Icardi with 18.