'Concrete' jihadi risk in Italy - intelligence (3)

Rome, February 20 - There is a "concrete and present" risk of jihadi attacks in Italy, the annual report from Italian intelligence services said Tuesday. Italy is "subjected to Daesh's hostile propaganda activity and radicalised individuals continue to be present on its territory," the report said, "including Italian-speaking 'Islamonauts'". The report highlighted "the danger posed by homegrown terrorists, moved by autonomous motivations and inspirations, or piloted by 'terror directors'".