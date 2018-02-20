salerno

De Luca Jr has resigned says Salerno mayor (3)

'Gesture of great responsibility'

De Luca Jr has resigned says Salerno mayor (3)

salerno, February 20 - Roberto De Luca, son of Campania Governor Vincenzo, has resigned as budget councillor in Salerno where his father was mayor for many years, Mayor Vincenzo Napoli said Tuesday. De Luca Jr has been caught up in a probe into illegal waste trafficking, which he denies. Mayor Napoli, who belongs to the same Democratic Party as the De Lucas, said "our political opponents are using all instruments for facile and easy propaganda." He said "Roberto De Luca, with a gesture worthy of a great man, of great intellectual honesty and of great responsibility, has resigned as councillor". Vincenzo De Luca, the governor, on Monday railed against the alleged "camorra and fascist-thug-like tactics" used by perceived enemies including Fanpage.it, which broke the story, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (MM5S), which has calle don the elder De Luca to resign too.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

«Io sul set di Montalbano a raccontare la Sicilia»

di Marco Bonardelli

Truffavano clienti, arrestati tre avvocati

Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati

di Rosario Pasciuto

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Blitz contro la 'ndrangheta reggina, 27 fermi

Blitz contro la 'ndrangheta reggina, 27 fermi

Facevano prostituire figlia di 9 anni, arrestati i genitori

Facevano prostituire la figlia di 9 anni, arrestati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33