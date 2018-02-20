De Luca Jr has resigned says Salerno mayor (3)

salerno, February 20 - Roberto De Luca, son of Campania Governor Vincenzo, has resigned as budget councillor in Salerno where his father was mayor for many years, Mayor Vincenzo Napoli said Tuesday. De Luca Jr has been caught up in a probe into illegal waste trafficking, which he denies. Mayor Napoli, who belongs to the same Democratic Party as the De Lucas, said "our political opponents are using all instruments for facile and easy propaganda." He said "Roberto De Luca, with a gesture worthy of a great man, of great intellectual honesty and of great responsibility, has resigned as councillor". Vincenzo De Luca, the governor, on Monday railed against the alleged "camorra and fascist-thug-like tactics" used by perceived enemies including Fanpage.it, which broke the story, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (MM5S), which has calle don the elder De Luca to resign too.