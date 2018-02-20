Calenda to ask Vestager for exemption over Embraco (2)

Rome, February 20 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday he would ask European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager later today for an exemption from EU treaties on State aid to deal with the case of Embraco, the US multinational Whirlpool unit that is sacking its 500 Italian employees as it moves production to Slovakia. "There are structural conditions," that mean eastern European countries have lower labour costs, he said. "I couldn't frame a rule saying that labour costs should be so much lower for Embraco, because that would be State aid. But I think you can interpret the treaties to say that in this specific case, of a firm moving to Slovakia, the norm may be flouted. "Let's see what Vestager's answer is".