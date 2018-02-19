Parents nabbed for pimping daughter, 9 (3)

Palermo

Near Palermo

Palermo, February 19 - A married couple were arrested Monday for pimping their nine-year-old daughter near Palermo. Carabinieri arrested the father and mother on suspicion of sexual violence and exploitation of the prostitution of a minor. The incident happened in a small town near Palermo, sources said. As well as the parents, two men the girl had paid sex with were also arrested. The four were placed under house arrest by a preliminary investigations judge. Te Meter child-proedction association of Father Fortunato Di Noto said the case was "extremely serious" and "cannot be underestimated". The SPP prison union asked "why isn't anyone in jail".

