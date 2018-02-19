People in Trentino live 3 yrs longer than those in Campania (2)

Rome, February 19 - People in the northern region of Trentino live on average three years more than those in the southern region of Campania, a survey out Monday said. In Campania in 2017 men lived an average 78.9 years and women 83.3, compared to 81.6 and 86.3 in Trentino. "There is a wide north-south gap," said the National Observatory for Health in Italian Regions. There was the same gap, of approximately three years, between people living in Florence and those living in Naples, the survey found.