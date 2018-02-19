Naples

Campania governor lashes out at M5S, wants public debate

After son probed for proposing illegal deals

Naples, February 19 - Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca lashed out at the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in a video posted on his Facebook page Monday on the issue of a probe into waste management and contracts in which his son is being investigated for possible involvement. "Those making the most use of this vile case," De Luca said, "seems to be M5S. "I would like to renew my invitation to the M5S for a public debate on transparency, fairness and public morality. "For months I have been challenging candidate Luigino Di Maio to a debate where and when he wants, on the issue that he wants. "I would like to debate this young man who receives 15,000 euros per month and who speaks out about 'the caste'. "I am waiting for someone to respond to me and to decide to take part in this live debate."

