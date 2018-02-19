Milan

Meridiana becomes Air Italy, challenges Alitalia (2)

We will become new national carrier says Qatar-backed airline

Meridiana becomes Air Italy, challenges Alitalia (2)

Milan, February 19 - Meridiana on Monday changed its name to Air Italy and, with the backing of new shareholder Qatar Airways, said it was set to become "the national carrier for Italy", replacing Alitalia. "We will show that we are the star," said Qatar Airways group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, presenting the airline's development plans. "In five years," he said, "the fleet will grow to 50 planes and will carry 10 million passengers," said Meridiana President Francesco Violante. The plan will enable Air Italy to hire "more than 1,5000 people", Al Baker said. Violante said "this is an ambitious plan for Air Italy, which opens up great prospects". He said 20% of profits would go to staff. The airline will remained headquartered at Olbia in Sardinia. However, Al baker added, Rome's Fiumicino Airport "will soon become the second hub of Air Italy." He said "already this year we will relaunch a network of chort and medium haul links".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Foto: il "Noire" di Villafranca distrutto da un incendio

Foto: il "Noire" di Villafranca distrutto da un incendio

Siria, primo rovinoso scontro tra Usa e Russia

Siria, primo rovinoso scontro tra Usa e Russia

di Piero Orteca

Truffavano clienti, arrestati tre avvocati

Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati

di Rosario Pasciuto

M5s: le Iene svelano altri 3 nomi, c'è una candidata a Reggio

M5s: le Iene svelano altri 3 nomi, c'è una candidata a Reggio

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33