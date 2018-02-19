Dissolve Fascist groups says Grasso (4)

Bologna, February 19 - Free and Equal (LeU) leader Pietro Grasso on Monday called for Italy's Fascist groups to be dissolved. Grasso, the former Senate Speaker, said he backed an appeal from former Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, an LeU bigwig. "We condemn all violence, from the standpoint of Fascism and racism," said Grasso, a former national anti-Mafia prosecutor. "So I share the position of Speaker Boldrini, condemning all those demonstrations that cane be viewed as a reconstitution of the Fascist party. And I share the appeal to dissolve any formations or associations of this type". Italy has seen an upsurge in far-right and racist groups. A neo-Nazi shot and wounded six African migrants in Macerata February 3 in retaliation for the murder and dismemberment, allegedly by Nigerian drug pushers, of an 18-year-old female Roman drug addict. Another LeU bigwig Roberto Speranza, tweeted: "Italy is an anti-Fascist republic and all neo-Fascist organisations must be dissolved. @lauraboldrini is right #FreeandEqual". Another leading figure in the LeU, former Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani, said "the Fascists must not take part in the election". He said "if that's not clear we must clear it up with a law". The far-right CasaPound group and the extremist Forza Nuova (FN) group are normally described as neo-Fascist.