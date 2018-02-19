Milan

Kidnapped model shows police where she was held in Milan

Video screened in courtroom in trial against perpetrator

Kidnapped model shows police where she was held in Milan

Milan, February 19 - British model Chloe Ayling on Monday walked investigators through moments during her alleged kidnapping in Milan during a video that was shown Monday in a trial against Lucasz Herba, a Pole from Birmingham who is in jail for the crime. The kidnapping was said to have been conducted with Herba's brother, Michal Konrad Herba, who is in the UK while awaiting extradition. The model has said that the two had threatened to sell her in an online auction on the 'deep web' before they eventually released her, allegedly when they found out that she was the mother of a small child. The video was shown at the Court of Assize and includes scenes of the model filmed by investigators in which she enters the flat on Milan's Via Bianconi, where she was lured on the pretext of a photographic shoot, beaten, drugged and kidnapped.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Foto: il "Noire" di Villafranca distrutto da un incendio

Foto: il "Noire" di Villafranca distrutto da un incendio

Siria, primo rovinoso scontro tra Usa e Russia

Siria, primo rovinoso scontro tra Usa e Russia

di Piero Orteca

Truffavano clienti, arrestati tre avvocati

Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati

di Rosario Pasciuto

M5s: le Iene svelano altri 3 nomi, c'è una candidata a Reggio

M5s: le Iene svelano altri 3 nomi, c'è una candidata a Reggio

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Inchiesta 'ndrangheta in Toscana, 14 arresti e sequestri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33