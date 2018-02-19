Kidnapped model shows police where she was held in Milan

Milan, February 19 - British model Chloe Ayling on Monday walked investigators through moments during her alleged kidnapping in Milan during a video that was shown Monday in a trial against Lucasz Herba, a Pole from Birmingham who is in jail for the crime. The kidnapping was said to have been conducted with Herba's brother, Michal Konrad Herba, who is in the UK while awaiting extradition. The model has said that the two had threatened to sell her in an online auction on the 'deep web' before they eventually released her, allegedly when they found out that she was the mother of a small child. The video was shown at the Court of Assize and includes scenes of the model filmed by investigators in which she enters the flat on Milan's Via Bianconi, where she was lured on the pretext of a photographic shoot, beaten, drugged and kidnapped.