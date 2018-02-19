De Guindos named ECB VP (3)

Brussels

After Ireland's Lane withdraws

Brussels, February 19 - Spanish Economy Minister Luis De Guindos was named vice president of the European Central Bank by Eurozone finance ministers in the Eurogroup on Monday. De Guindos got the nod after Ireland withdrew its candidate Philip Lane, head of the Irish central bank. The appointment is the first of a series of changes at the ECB over the coming two years, including the post of the chief of the bank currently held by Italian Mario Draghi.

