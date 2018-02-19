Boss Virga's life term upheld in Rostagno murder (4)

Palermo
19/02/2018
Palermo, February 19 - A Palermo appeals court on Monday upheld a life term for Cosa Nostra boss Vincenzo Virga in the 1988 murder of journalist and sociologist Mauro Rostagno. Virga was found guilty of ordering the murder of the campaigning leftist journalist and drug rehab community leader in the countryside near Trapani on September 26, 1988. But the alleged hitman, Vito Michele Mazara, was acquitted. In the court of first instance Mazara got life too. Virga was found to have ordered the hit because Rostagno had been reporting on Mafia interests in Trapani on private TV channel RTC, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Siria, primo rovinoso scontro tra Usa e Russia
di Piero Orteca
Truffavano clienti,
arrestati tre avvocati
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online