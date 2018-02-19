Palermo

Boss Virga's life term upheld in Rostagno murder (4)

Alleged hitman acquitted

Boss Virga's life term upheld in Rostagno murder

Palermo, February 19 - A Palermo appeals court on Monday upheld a life term for Cosa Nostra boss Vincenzo Virga in the 1988 murder of journalist and sociologist Mauro Rostagno. Virga was found guilty of ordering the murder of the campaigning leftist journalist and drug rehab community leader in the countryside near Trapani on September 26, 1988. But the alleged hitman, Vito Michele Mazara, was acquitted. In the court of first instance Mazara got life too. Virga was found to have ordered the hit because Rostagno had been reporting on Mafia interests in Trapani on private TV channel RTC, judicial sources said.

