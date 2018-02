Grasso criticises Gentiloni on election law (2)

Bologna, February 19 - Free and Equal (LeU) leader Pietro Grasso on Monday criticised Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on the country's controversial election law, on the sidelines of an election event on education and research in Bologna. "Let's not forget that Gentiloni is the one who put three confidence votes to the Lower House and five to the Senate to approve a fraudulent election law, because as we have seen, it gives a vote to one list and others from another list are elected," Grasso said. The so-called Rosatellum 2 election law, a mix of first-past-the-post and proportional representation, has a ballot slip that critics say may sow confusion among voters. The general election is on March 4.