Dissolve Fascist groups says Grasso (3)

Bologna, February 19 - Free and Equal (LeU) leader Pietro Grasso on Monday called for Italy's Fascist groups to be dissolved. Grasso, the former Senate Speaker, said he backed an appeal from former Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, an LeU bigwig. "We condemn all violence, from the standpoint of Fascism and racism," said Grasso, a former national anti-Mafia prosecutor. "So I share the position of Speaker Boldrini, condemning all those demonstrations that cane be viewed as a reconstitution of the Fascist party. And I share the appeal to dissolve any formations or associations of this type". Italy has seen an upsurge in far-right and racist groups. A neo-Nazi shot and wounded six African migrants in Macerata February 3 in retaliation for the murder and dismemberment, allegedly by Nigerian drug pushers, of an 18-year-old female Roman drug addict.