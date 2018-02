Meridiana becomes Airitaly, challenges Alitalia (3)

Milan, February 19 - Meridiana on Monday changed its name to Airitaly and, with the backing of new shareholder Qatar Airways, said it was set to become "the national carrier for Italy", replacing Alitalia. "We will show that we are the star," said Qatar Airways group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, presenting the airline's development plans. "In five years," he said, "the fleet will grow to 50 planes and will carry 10 million passengers," said Meridiana President Francesco Violante.