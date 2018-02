People in Trentino live 3 yrs longer than those in Campania

Rome, February 19 - People in the northern region of Trentino live on average three years more than those in the southern region of Campania, a survey out Monday said. In Campania in 2017 men lived an average 78.9 years and women 83.3, compared to 81.6 and 86.3 in Trentino. "There is a wide north-south gap," said the National Observatory for Health in Italian Regions.