41 nabbed in 2 'Ndrangheta ops (3)

Rome, February 19 - Italian police on Monday arrested 41 people across Italy in two large operations against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The operations involved anti-mafia police, Carabinieri and tax police from Florence and Reggio Calabria. In the Reggio-based probe, 27 people were arrested all across Italy and assets worth 100 million euros were seized. In the Florence-based probe, 14 arrests were made and further assets were seized.