Rome

M5S headache for De Falco 'domestic abuse'

Wife 'shd report him' says Di Maio

M5S headache for De Falco 'domestic abuse'

Rome, February 19 - Alleged domestic abuse by Costa Concordia 'hero' Commander Gregorio De Falco has given the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) a headache. De Falco's wife has accused him of hitting her and their daughter. De Falco, who became a hero by ordering 'Captain Coward' Francesco Schettino to "get back on the ship, dammit", has said he had a heated separation row with his wife but was "never violent". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said the wife should formally report De Falco "so that the truth will be established".

