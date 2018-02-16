Rome

2 victims recovered from avalanche (2)

Near Lecco

2 victims recovered from avalanche (2)

Rome, February 16 - The bodies of two victims - mountain rescue technicians - were recovered Friday from an avalanche at Mt Grignetta north of Lecco. The victims were named as Lecco man Giovanni Giarletta, 37, and Ezio Artusi, a 46-year-old surveyor from Introbio near Lecco. "We are mourning two friends," said the Lecco department of the mountain rescue service. It said Giarletta and Artusi had carried out "an extremely high number of rescues over the years". There were unconfirmed reports a third man may have been hit by the avalanche. A heli-ambulance and a fire-brigade helicopter are at the scene. Fire teams, mountain-rescue teams, police and health workers are also there. There has been a string of deadly avalanches in Italy this year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

È morto il giovane attore Domenico Bisazza

È morto il giovane attore messinese Domenico Bisazza

di Marco Bonardelli

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

di Francesco Tiziano

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

di Giovanni Pastore

Nasce il grande Polo editoriale del Sud

Nasce il grande Polo
editoriale del Sud

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33